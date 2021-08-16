NAPOLEON — Napoleon City Council took another step toward the sale of the city’s north electrical substation during its meeting Monday night.
Council also announced that Henry County Auditor Kevin Garringer is the choice from among a dozen candidates to fill the vacant finance director’s position (see related story above).
Council approved a second reading Monday of an ordinance allowing the sale of certain municipal electric system components to AMP Transmission (AMPT), LLC, a subsidiary of American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP).
The city is a member of AMP, whose facilities generate power for its members, and plans to sell its electric substation at Henry County roads 13 and V north of Napoleon as well as other interconnected infrastructure to AMPT for $5.5 million. (The money would go to the city’s electric development fund.)
According to Napoleon City Manager Joel Mazur, the substation is in need of expensive upgrades — which AMPT would undertake — so the agreement with AMPT would allow the city to receive income from the sale as well as system maintenance.
Councilman Ross Durham raised concern Monday about what might happen if the remaining assets — such as the city’s Glenwood substation — couldn’t be sold to AMPT in the future. In that case, “what are we left with?” asked Durham.
Mazur appreciated the councilman’s concern, but doesn’t believe this scenario will be a problem in the future.
The pending ordinance, which contains an emergency clause that would make it law immediately upon approval, will return for a third and final reading at council’s Sept. 7 meeting.
In another legislative matter Tuesday, council approved the first reading of an amended resolution allowing a contribution to the Henry County Ag Improvement Association for its proposed events arena at the county fairgrounds.
The association hopes to raise $2.5 million for the project, and issued a press release last week stating that $1.1 million has been pledged so far.
The city’s proposed contribution is a discount on the cost of electrical service provided to the fairgrounds over several years with an estimated savings of $85,2350.
An amendment approved Monday by council designates that the savings from this contribution will go toward debt payments or other construction payments.
The amended resolution will return for a second reading at council’s Sept. 7 meeting.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the first reading of an emergency ordinance allowing an economic development agreement with Keller Logistics, Inc. for construction of an industrial speculation building in Napoleon’s industrial park along U.S. 24. The legislation will return for a second reading at council’s Sept. 7 meeting.
• passed the first reading of a resolution authorizing the purchase of 12.91 acres near Interchange and Commerce drives. The cost is $95,000. The resolution will return for a second reading at council’s Sept. 7 session.
• approved the third and final reading of an annual emergency resolution allowing the finance director to certify and file annual special assessments. The resolution becomes law immediately due to the emergency provision.
• passed the third and final reading of an annual emergency resolution accepting amounts and rates determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary levies.
• approved the third and final reading of an emergency resolution allowing application for Ohio Public Works Commission and Local Transportation Improvement Program funds through the state. If awarded, the money likely would be used for a project on Meekison Street.
• passed a motion approving the electrical cost adjustment factor for August.
• approved a motion awarding a contract to Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, for the Front and Street and Palmer Ditch force main relocation project. The cost is $307,000 and is well below the engineer’s estimate ($360,000), which included a 10% contingency. Some 70% will be covered with grant funds, according to Mazur.
• passed a motion approving plans and specifications for the Oberhaus interceptor sewer and infiltration reduction project. Mazur told council that the project estimate was higher than the budget amount. Bids will be opened on Sept. 15.
• met in executive session to discuss economic development.
