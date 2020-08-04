NAPOLEON — A few changes to this town’s traffic and parking patterns will be going into effect following city council action Monday night.
A related ordinance was one of six legislative items handled by council during its first meeting of the month. Council also briefly discussed a company’s plans to establish a facial mask manufacturing operation at the old Walmart building on Oakwood Avenue (see related story page A1).
The traffic/parking changes were accomplished immediately with amendment of the aforementioned ordinance to add an emergency clause. The ordinance was then unanimously approved.
It effects the following changes:
• prohibition of parking on both sides of the newly dedicated Old School Drive, located south of Clairmont Avenue.
• stop sign on Old School Drive at Clairmont Avenue.
• prohibition of parking on the north side of Park Street, between Riverview and Glenwood avenues. Previously, the prohibitions were not uniform in that stretch. For example, parking had been prohibited on both sides of the street in two sections and only on the south side in another area. The street was recently rebuilt.
• four-way stop at Park Street and Sheffield Avenue.
Before Monday’s meeting, the ordinance did not contain an emergency clause. However, in the case of the four-way stop planned at Sheffield Avenue and Park Street, City Engineer Chad Lulfs noted that a stop bar already has been painted at the intersection, so officials decided to proceed immediately for safety reasons and to avoid confusion.
“The stop bar’s painted, the (stop) signs are bagged,” said Lulfs, noting that the contractor on the Park Street project painted the intersection, “but we can’t have the actual stop signs until the legislation is passed and in effect.”
In other business, council:
• passed the second reading of an ordinance approving replacement pages for the city’s codified ordinances in June. These reflect changes in state law as well as additions to municipal ordinances. The measure will come back to council for a third reading on Aug. 17.
• approved the first reading of an emergency resolution approving a $50 surcharge for city employee’s health insurance premiums. This applies to employees who do not receive wellness checks, according to Mazur. The resolution will return to council for a second reading on Aug. 17.
• passed the first reading of an emergency resolution directing the finance director to certify and file annual special water and sewer assessments for placement on the county’s 2021 tax duplicate. The resolution will come back to council for a second reading on Aug. 17.
• approved the first reading of an emergency annual resolution accepting property tax amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and certifying them to the county auditor. The resolution will return to council for a second reading on Aug. 17.
• passed the first reading of an emergency resolution allowing the city manager to apply for annual state Issue II and Local Transportation Improvement Program funds. The resolution will return to council for a second reading on Aug. 17.
• approved a motion accepting an annual $5,023.99 training and equipment grant for EMS service.
• passed a motion allowing bids for the purchase of two new presses for the wastewater treatment plant improvement project. The estimated cost is $740,000, according to City Manager Joel Mazur, and will be rolled into the project’s overall debt.
• approved a resolution authorizing the law director to draw up legislation allowing the elimination of competitive bidding for the purchase of replacement computer servers.
• learned from Maassel that he, Mazur and other officials recently discussed with Ohio 81st District Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon the need for more flexibility in federal dollars received (for coronavirus-related expenses). “We need the flexibility in how we can spend these funds,” said Mazur. “It’s a little restrictive for us right now.”
