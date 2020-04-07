NAPOLEON — City council here has given its okay for a new housing development near Napoleon High School.
Council approved a motion during its meeting Monday night accepting the city planning commission’s recommendation to approve a final plat for the development proposed by Goodville Mutual Casualty Company, New Holland, Pa.
The proposed housing development calls for the construction of 28 single-family homes near the high school along with the westward extension of Lynne Avenue (north of the high school). This will include four lots around a cul-de-sac (Lynne Circle) on Lynne Avenue.
Lynne will be connected to Clairmont Avenue, just to the south.
The homes’ design standards will be similar to those on Clairmont Avenue, according to City Manager Joel Mazur. Lot prices will be in the $40,000 range, noted Steve Lankenau at the last planning commission meeting held one week ago.
The property in question already has the proper zoning designation (R-3).
“Looks like a good way to add a whole bunch of nice residential single-family homes here in the city of Napoleon,” said Mayor Jason Maassel.
In another matter, council learned from Mazur that a city property owner (Jim Tonjes) is making available a duplex at 230 E. Clinton as a coronavirus quarantine site for first responders, if the need arises.
This duplex was one of several donations offered from community members to deal with coronavirus eventualities. These include food, cash and things such as towels and furnishings.
“It’s been very nice to see the support from the community,” said Napoleon Police Chief David Mack.
Also Monday, Finance Director Kelly O’Boyle and Mazur each cautioned about the impact of the coronavirus situation on municipal revenues and city functions.
“Well see the largest impact of the income tax in 2021, because it’s a year behind, and this will be due to the layoffs and the shutdowns,” said O’Boyle. “So at this point we’re asking to reduce expenditures for the anticipation of loss of revenue.
“And so we want to hold off on any budgeted items that aren’t critical and some of the projects possibly, so we can see what’s going on and possibly have a hiring freeze,” added O’Boyle. “This is why when I first started, and I continue to stress, the importance of the reserve and to make sure that we have a healthy reserve so we can sustain these times.”
“Kelly and I have been really tracking — we talk multiple times a day — about what’s going on financially for us, for the city,” said Mazur. “And we look at all our major funds. ... We are closely tracking and monitoring our revenues. And everything we’re reading every article we read ... we’re seeing that there are projections for less revenues coming in overall.”
While city funds are doing okay now, Mazur said “at some point I’m anticipating that we’re going to have to make some moves.”
In other non-legislative business, council:
• approved a motion accepting a donation of $142.31 from Brandon Moll of the Boy Scouts to the city’s parks and recreation department.
• passed a motion approving the appointment of Ashley Bowen to the tax review board. Two more positions on the board must still be filled.
• approved a motion accepting a grant of $23,300 for Napoleon Municipal Court to carry out recommendations made by the Ohio Supreme Court to implement measures aimed at limiting the potential spread of coronavirus. This includes such measures as video conferencing for court hearings.
• passed a motion approving a $40,000 grant from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation to help purchase lift cots for three city ambulances. The city has a matching grant of $17,817.
• tabled action on the purchase of a mini-excavator for the city’s electric utility department. The equipment would be used to undertake work on city easements, and may cause less damage to private property. Council President Joseph Bialorucki supported delaying the purchase until more is known about the city’s revenue stream, and the impact upon them by the coronavirus situation. Some $50,000 was budgeted for the purchase, with a recent bid coming in at $39,850.
• approved a motion accepting changes to the Henry County solid waste management plan that is updated every five years.
• passed a motion including the addition of a captain on the fire department’s B shift as part of a contract with the firefighters’ union. A person now on the shift is acting as a captain, according to Mazur.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.