NAPOLEON — Members of a county agricultural association are moving forward with big plans for the county fairgrounds here.
The Henry County Ag Association presented its plans to all of Napoleon Council during council’s meeting Monday night. The presentation was similar to one made during a council committee meeting in April.
The matter highlighted council’s second meeting of the month.
Dr. Terri Fedderke, a local veterinarian, and Bailey Elchinger made the ag association’s proposal Monday night, highlighting plans for construction of a show arena building measuring 125 feet by 350 feet and 43,750 square feet. A fundraising campaign is planned.
The structure would replace several of the fairgrounds’ aging animal buildings, and also would include a reconfiguration of camping areas. Parking is expected to be increased with removal of the buildings, according to the ag association.
During council’s committee meeting in April, the ag association reported that it hopes to break ground in fall 2022 at the fairgrounds, located on the south side of Napoleon along Ohio 108 (South Perry Street).
Council and others signaled their support for the project.
Council President Joel Bialorucki said he appreciates the ag group’s “hard work,” calling the project “impressive” while City Manager Joel Mazur said “I really love the idea.”
The county’s fair board has given its approval for a capital campaign to go forward and Henry County Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Joel Miller said the organization committed $6,500 to cover a month’s worth of fees for the project’s professional fundraiser (Matt Hughes of Cincinnati).
But perhaps most importantly, Hughes made some inquires throughout the community and received indications that financial support will be available, according to the ag association.
In other business Monday:
• approved the first reading of an ordinance establishing the American Rescue Allocation fund for funds received provided by the “American Rescue Plan.”
• passed an emergency ordinance providing for the issuance and sale of $1.1 million in bonds to improve American Road and Oakwood Avenue north of U.S. 24. Funds will be borrowed from the city’s electric fund at 2.5% interest with the first payment due in January 2024.
• approved a motion authorizing the electricity cost adjustment factor for May.
• passed a motion approving a subdivision replat for the Majestic Heights Addition.
• approved the final plat of Lynnefield Estates Subdivision. Mayor Jason Maassel said this represents the first lots being developed in a new subdivision near the high school.
• passed a motion approving the replat of lot 2 in the Morrow, Hinderer and Patton Addition. The lots are located between the China Dragon restaurant and the Snyder Buick Cadillac GMC vehicle dealership. The property is zoned commercial and offers “exciting potential for Napoleon,” according to Maassel.
• approved a motion directing the law director to draw up legislation for the city’s 2022 tax budget.
• passed a motion approving a change order for the city’s wastewater plant improvement project adding $175,000 in cost. Engineer Chad Lulfs and Mazur said this extra amount was built into the city’s calculations for the project.
• approved a motion authorizing the expenditure of funds for Beck’s Construction to extend Sedward Drive. The city is reimbursing the contractor to make the road four feet wider than the standard 29 feet.
• Councilman Ross Durham, noting several recent city developments — including the repainting of the downtown Wildcat and the Tree of Life presentation on Saturday (see related story) — as signs that Napoleon is “a community alive and thriving.”
• Maassel noted that a first responder award ceremony will be held Thursday night while a D.A.R.E. graduation ceremony will follow on Friday night.
• Law Director Billy Harmon noted that council should be prepared to return to in-person meetings in July as a state provision allowing virtual meetings is due to expire on June 30.
• council met in executive session to discuss personnel and economic development.
• Maassel noted that Napoleon’s Memorial Day (May 31) observation will begin at 10 a.m. with a ceremony next to the county sheriff’s office at 10:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.