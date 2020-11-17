NAPOLEON — The city's proposed 2021 budget received its first reading Monday night, one of 13 legislative items handled during a busy night.
Council also approved an ordinance making a significant change to the structure of its 1.5% income tax (see related story page A1) and handled numerous other legislative items and motions (see related story page A3).
A first reading of the budget ordinance passed Monday following lengthy discussions by the city administration and council members on Nov. 6 and Nov. 7. The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning that when the legislation is approved, it will become law almost immediately.
It is expected to return to council for a second reading on Dec. 7.
Mayor Jason Maassel made a brief presentation on the budget to council Monday and noted a few major highlights.
They included a large wastewater treatment plant project (see below); the expenditure of $450,000 to mill and pave certain streets; and the purchase of two new police cruisers, a small dump truck and a truck for the engineering department. But he also offered encouragement to officials for 2021 following a difficult year associated with the coronavirus situation.
"We're going to weather this storm," said Maassel, later concluding that the city will have a better 2021. "This pandemic storm started a little over nine months ago. We're going to weather this together like we've done so far."
He complimented City Manager Joel Mazur and Finance Director Kelly O'Boyle for their work in putting the budget together.
Following the Nov. 6-7 sessions, next year's proposed total budget is now $64,425,602, 12.7% more than this year's projected budget ($57,149,548). Much of that is due to a large increase in the city's sewer utility repair and improvement fund from $2,455,792 to $9,308,410, reflecting Napoleon's ongoing wastewater plant renovation.
The city's proposed 2021 general fund is $6,869,906, a 6.3% increase over the projected 2020 budget of $6,460,193. One key reason for the difference is a 27th pay period for city employees in 2021, according to city officials.
City officials are projecting that the general fund balance at year's end will be $626,713.
The largest two general fund accounts — consuming about 48.6% of the total — are police ($2,047,322) and fire/EMS ($1,289,308). These funds, as proposed, would increase from projected amounts in 2020 of $1,878,811 and $1,267,059, respectively.
Other large proposed 2021 general fund expenditures, with projected 2020 amounts in parenthesis, include: Napoleon Municipal Court, $617,295 ($541,664); city manager/administrative, $428,002 ($354,961); finance, $409,271 ($413,281); engineering, $298,687 ($288,540); law director, $286,777 ($276,335); information systems, $233,593 ($188,322); general government, $184,612 ($169,744); cemetery $138,094 ($118,745); city manager/human resources, $119,689 ($101,825); police/school resources officer, $116,444 ($104,730); police/K9 unit, $108,840 ($101,273); service/buildings, equipment, $108,037 ($89,451).
Because Napoleon has its own municipal electric utility, the city's largest account is its electric utility revenue fund. This is proposed at $18,181,806 in 2021, compared to the 2020 projected amount ($17,065,621).
The city's other large funds for next year (with projected 2020 numbers in parenthesis) are:
• sewer utility revenue, $5,204,501 ($4,537,842).
• municipal income tax, $4,250,000 ($4,126,595).
• water revenue, $4,421,985 ($4,026,734).
• Napoleon Aquatic Center, $3,896,964 ($3,691,000).
• capital improvements, $2,933,101 ($3,666,831).
• water plant improvement, $2,933,556 ($2,887,715).
• recreation, $1,053,120 ($820,297).
• sanitation revenue, $1,001,997 ($867,696).
• street construction, maintenance and repair, $615,987 ($389,698).
• 180 kWH tax collection fund, $500,000 ($472,813).
• sewer utility reserve, $447,694 ($447,695).
• EMS transport service, $435,880 ($419,840).
• water depreciation reserve, $355,600 ($0).
• central garage rotary, $334,062 ($288,952).
• electric development fund, $193,000 ($66,037).
• municipal motor vehicle/license tax, $189,000 ($23,450).
• OWDA SA debt retirement, $106,629 ($106,205).
• general bond retirement, $102,341 ($60,851).
• Williams pump station improvement project, $101,872 ($1,293,554).
• hotel/motel tax, $100,000 ($60,000).
In another budget-related matter Monday, council approved the first reading of an emergency resolution dividing the city's tax receipts in 2021, with 63% earmarked for the general fund and 37% going for capital improvements. This is slightly different than the 62/38 split that was proposed by the administration before council's Nov. 6-7 budget planning sessions.
The legislation will return for a second reading on Dec. 7.
