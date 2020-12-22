NAPOLEON — A city resident’s request here for reimbursement of excavation costs on a failed attempt to locate a sewer hookup is headed to a city council committee meeting.
City council not only fielded the request from city resident Kathy Hoover during its meeting Monday night, but handled 18 legislative items, including passage of the city’s 2021 budget and amendment of a pool project bond refinancing matter (see related stories pages A1 and A9).
Hoover indicated that she had consulted the city about the aforementioned sewer tap before a contractor started digging at 201 Hurst Drive, on Napoleon’s southwest side. But it took four attempts to find success.
She noted initially that the contractor had to dig deeper, but found nothing despite going down to 13 feet. It turned out, explained Hoover, that the site was marked “22 feet to the west of where we were digging.”
This put the dig in by a tree, which had to be removed, she added.
Hoover felt the problem was not her fault because a city map was inaccurate.
She told council the bill was $4,050, while the city offered to reimburse her $1,200. But she found this unacceptable because she felt it wasn’t her responsibility as she had consulted the city before digging.
City Manager Joel Mazur explained that “there’s responsibility on the private property owner’s part as well.” But he conceded that the city may not be 100% accurate in locating sewer hookups, although officials succeed most of the time, he indicated.
“We go out and mark to the best of what we have — what they’re trying to locate, a private utility hookup,” Mazur said. “So on that end there is some responsibility on the homeowner side “... Obviously, we could have done a better job. The two people that he referenced that did the markings originally have a combined over 60 years in experience, just in sewers.”
Law Director Billy Harmon called the $1,200 offer a “fair resolution” as the rules were followed.
However, at least two persons on council sympathized with Hoover: President Joe Bialorucki and Dan Baer both indicated they they can understand Hoover’s frustration.
“I would like to see us maybe give her a little more than the $1,200 in my opinion,” said Bialorucki.
He recommended that the matter be referred to the council’s water and sewer committee for further consideration.
This meeting is held on the second Monday of the month, according to Mayor Jason Maassel.
