NAPOLEON — Discussions Friday morning about next year's city budget here touched on pending changes to the municipality's 1.5% income tax and how it's divided.
The talks were part of Napoleon City Council's annual all-day deliberations concerning next year's spending plans (see related story).
The income tax was projected to produce $4.215 million this year, according to City Manager Joel Mazur. That figure is actually trending toward $4.5 million, he informed The Crescent-News Friday, but officials aren't sure how things will pan out in 2021 when the impact of the 2020 coronavirus situation is more clear.
So, the 2021 projection will remain at $4.215 million, he told council Friday.
"We collect 2020 taxes in 2021, so that's why it's the same as last year," he said. "We're comfortable with that."
As proposed Friday morning, the city budget would divide income tax receipts between the general fund (62%) and capital improvements (38%).
This division is made annually. The 2020 divisions were 65% for the general fund and $35% for capital improvements.
Mazur said this change would shift an additional $100,000 to capital improvements.
An additional topic concerning the city's income tax was a pending change to Napoleon's reciprocity provision.
As it stands, Napoleon does not assess its income tax upon those who live in the city but work elsewhere. Those residents receive a 100% tax credit because they are paying another municipality's tax.
But that is likely to change in 2021 as council is considering lowering the credit to 70%, meaning city residents working elsewhere will have to pay the difference. This expected to bring in, roughly, an additional $236,000 per year.
(Council is set to give this measure a third and final reading at its Nov. 16 meeting.)
Asked by council when the city would begin seeing additional income tax receipts if the change is enacted, Finance Director Kelly O'Boyle indicated that "some of it" would be collected in 2021.
"... so the 2021 withholdings happen right away, and then the 2020 estimate payments would happen when they take effect," she explained. "... We take out the income tax and then we get it right away. The companies that withhold it give it to us either monthly or quarterly, so we get that right away."
But because the full amount won't be arriving until 2022, the 2021 budget proposals do not include this additional revenue stream, Mazur indicated.
Another account which figures to see more money is the city's street repair fund (outside the general fund). The 2019 state gas tax increase figures to grow this fund.
Whereas the gas tax provided $309,000 in 2018, it brought in $375,000 last year following the increase, according to O'Boyle, and is projected to generate $450,000 in 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.