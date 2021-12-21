NAPOLEON — Napoleon City Council and municipal officials bade farewell to an outgoing colleague Monday night.
During its regular session Monday, council jointed the city administration in recognizing Jeff Comadoll for his time as a fellow member and person long associated with the municipal government.
That recognition followed a lengthy agenda in which council turned down a business’s request for an agritourism designation and considered a new deal with the Cultural Center of Henry County (see related story Page A1) while approving the 2022 budget (see related story above).
Comadoll will step down at year’s end as he decided not to run for a new four-year term that would have begun in January. Instead, he will be replaced by David Cordes who was one of four persons who ran for four open council seats during last month’s general election.
Comadoll’s time with the city goes back many years.
Recalling his time Monday, he said he began working as a young man with the city’s parks and recreation department in 1972. A four-year Army stint (1976-80) followed before he returned to Napoleon and joined the city street department in 1981.
Eventually, he served two stints on council. In all, he said he has been associated with the city government — or the federal government, given his Army time — for “just shy of 50 years.” But Comadoll isn’t quite done as he will begin a three-year term on the city’s board of public affairs in January, a position appointed by the mayor.
He received a variety of compliments Monday from council members and administration officials.
For example, Councilman Dan Baer said “you indeed will be missed at this table” while Councilman Ross Durham said “thank you for your wisdom.” And Council President Joel Bialorucki observed that Comadoll had fielded many of the complaints directed to the city through the years.
He was presented with a U.S. flag that had flown over the U.S. Capitol building. The flag was made possible through U.S. Congressman Bob Latta’s office, according to Mayor Jason Maassel.
Comadoll said he appreciated the recognition given Monday.
“I appreciate this,” he said. “I really do.”
On another front Monday, council discussed the planned multi-use path that will be built from Jahns Road to Ritter Park along Riverview Avenue to Front Street and the downtown.
Much of the path will be funded with a grant through the state. As such, the state is requiring the project be under contract by Jan. 12, according to city officials.
Thus a special council meeting on Jan. 10 is expected to approve a contract.
City Manager Joel Mazur discussed some of the project details with council Monday night as well as a public forum that had been held to receive input from residents.
“We took all comments into consideration and did the best we could,” he said.
The path’s surface is expected to be painted green, according to city officials.
