NAPOLEON — Napoleon City Council approved a large supplement to its 2020 budget Monday night, but much of this concerns bookkeeping measures.
Council okayed a related emergency ordinance augmenting the city budget by $3,151,753.73. But the highlight Monday was council’s decision to consider legislation making a change that would expand the municipal income tax’s reach (See related story, Page A1).
The majority ($1.95 million) of the aforementioned $3.1 million budget supplement concerns a measure reflecting the cost of improving American Road on the city’s north side.
The road’s rebuild is part of the new Love’s gas station and travel center project, with much of the money covered by the company and grant funds. The municipal government’s share, according to information provided by the city, is $150,000.
Finance Director Kelly O’Boyle informed council that the American Road project shows up as “our fixed asset.”
The supplemental ordinance also reflects an additional $101,875 in the general fund.
The majority of this is to pay four temporary part-time firefighters and overtime to maintain two separate crews at the fire department. The purpose is to counteract a possible coronavirus outbreak that would require quarantining firefighters.
Funding for the fire department hires is being provided by the CARES Relief Act for COVID-related expenses, so these positions could be eliminated when those funds are exhausted.
Another $563,000 is noted in the ordinance to purchase volute presses for the wastewater plant. This will be reimbursed from a state loan, according to the city.
Too, the supplement ordinance includes $421,041.74 for the new aquatic center being built on Glenwood Avenue. The project cost ($3.8 million) is higher than the original estimate ($3.5 million).
Another figure in the budget supplement is $10,600 in the general fund for the purchase of downtown banners honoring Napoleon High School’s 2020 graduates. This amount is covered with private donations.
Council President Joe Bialorucki praised those who provided the funds on short notice.
The ordinance’s emergency clause means the legislation becomes law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
In other business Monday, council:
• passed the second reading of a resolution appointing Mayor Jason Maassel and Councilman Dan Baer to represent the city on the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County’s board.
• approved the first reading of an ordinance accepting the dedication of a section of Clairmont Avenue.
• approved the second reading of a resolution authorizing a one-year contract extension with Werlor Waste Control, Defiance, for recycling services. The current contract expires on Dec. 31.
• passed an emergency ordinance allowing line item transfers.
• approved an emergency resolution authorizing the transfer of a sewer fund balance of $563,000 to sewer replacement fund. This represents the cost of volute presses for the wastewater plant.
• passed the second reading of two emergency ordinances allowing the occasional issuance of revenue bonds for water and sewer improvements (two ordinances). These will allow the city to refund one water bond and one sewer fund, and save approximately $69,000 (through lower interest rates), according to Finance Director Kelly O’Boyle.
• approved the second reading of two ordinances providing for the issuance and sale of $8,305,000 in water and sewer refunding revenue bonds. The figures are $5.14 million for sewer and $3.165 million for water — both representing maximum amounts, O’Boyle noted.
• learned from Mazur about revisions to policy 5.6 and policy 6 of the employment policy manual. He shared this information with council as a courtesy, noting that a “lot of things” in the current policy are “outdated.”
• approved a motion approving plans for the Oberhaus interceptor sewer project. The cost is $450,000, with a $275,000 grant helping pay for some of the cost, according to Mazur.
• approved a motion accepting 24 pallets donated by the Napoleon Lions Club.
• passed a motion approving construction of the seventh addition to the Twin Oaks Subdvision on the city’s southwest side. This will include the extension of Sedward Avenue as an asphalt street to provide access to 12 home lots, according to developer Greg Beck, who said his company wants to break ground in December.
• approved a motion directing the law director to draw up legislation concerning the annexation of property owned by Bill Meyers on Riverview Avenue on the city’s southwest side.
• accepted a motion approving the recommendation of the city’s employee health care cost committee. Mazur noted that a 3.49% increase will be enacted, but he said this is the first time in over a decade that Napoleon’s rate was lower than the BORMA pool group’s median figure.
• referred to committee discussion of rates and the corporate membership program for the new Napoleon Aquatic Center which is expected to open next year on Glenwood Avenue where the old pool was located.
• presided over a swearing in of new city patrol officer Janell Marchant of Defiance by Maassel.
• listened to a proclamation by Maassel recognizing Public Power Week. The city has its own municipal electric utility (Napoleon Power and Light). “I think we all appreciate the work that the electric department does,” said Maassel.
• met in executive session to discuss compensation and the purchase of property.
• approved several appointments made by Maassel to various city boards.
