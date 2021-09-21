NAPOLEON — A couple economic development measures, a land purchase and a stop sign issue highlighted Napoleon City Council’s regular meeting here Monday evening.
Two of council’s five legislative items concerned a plan by Keller Logistics, Inc. — based in Defiance — to construct a business speculation building in Napoleon’s industrial park just south of U.S. 24. But an ordinance allowing a land purchase of almost 13 acres also received attention (see below).
One of the ordinances approved Tuesday allows an economic development agreement with Keller, passing after a third and final reading.
The city-owned site — comprising just over 10 acres — is next to JAC Products, 620 Independence Drive.
The plan is to sell the land to Keller Logistics for $30,300 and waive the city’s electricity hook-up cost to the building, which would provide a shell for a prospective company to come to Napoleon.
The first reading of a resolution allowing a community reinvestment area (CRA) agreement with Keller also was approved Monday, and will return for a second reading at council’s Oct. 4 meeting.
Property taxes within this area would be reduced for a period of years within the CRA if the legislation passes.
Also on council’s agenda was a resolution that would authorize the purchase of 12.91 acres near Interchange and Commerce drives.
Three council members (Dan Baer, Jeff Comadoll and Molly Knepley) supported the legislation, but Council President Joe Bialorucki voted no. With the three votes technically short of a council majority (four), some confusion existed about whether the legislation passed.
Mayor Jason Maassel indicated that the measure would be brought back at council’s next meeting (Oct. 4) for another vote.
The land purchase price is $95,000, however, about 1.66 acres figure to require wetland mitigation and the compensation of 2.5 acres in wetlands creation elsewhere. This could cost up to $134,000 in addition to $17,500 to clean up the property, according to council documents.
City Manager Joel Mazur said the purchase would ensure that “we don’t have fallow land within the city borders. We could take a leadership position to get it cleaned up, mitigate it and ready for development for whatever that purpose is.”
Later, council discussed the possibility of an additional stop sign at Westmoreland Avenue and Bales Road.
Council’s municipal properties committee discussed the matter during a meeting last week, recommending that the intersection be made a three-way stop instead of a two-way stop.
This was the approach favored by Mayor Jason Maassel while Police Chief Dave Mack noted how traffic backs up onto school property with the present setup.
He noted that the road is 55 miles per hour as it enters Napoleon’s west side, but he is hopeful that in time the stop signs will “change driving habits in that area.”
A sidewalk project — utilizing a state Safe Routes to School grant — is planned there in 2024.
Council directed legislation to be drawn up on the above signage change.
In other business Monday, council:
• passed the first reading of a resolution approving a $50 additional surcharge to city employee health insurance premiums from 2022-2024. The resolution will return for a second reading at council’s Oct. 4 meeting.
• approved the first reading of a resolution allowing the expenditure of more than $25,000 for a wash water basin control upgrade. The resolution will be given a second reading at council’s Oct. 4 meeting.
• approved the September electricity cost adjustment factor.
• approved the final plat for Lynnefield Estates Subdivision.
• passed a motion awarding a contract to Fenson Contracting, Fort Jennings, for the Oberhaus interceptor sewer project in the area of Woodlawn and Clairmont avenues at a cost of $437,855. The engineer’s estimate was $500,000.
• approved a motion directing the law director to draft legislation allowing bids for the VanHyning pump station replacement project.
• approved a motion scheduling Trick-or-Treat in the city for Sunday, Oct. 31.
• passed a motion accepting a $500 cash donation from Mike Foreman, a retired Napoleon police officer. Half will go to the police department and half will go to the fire department. Foreman raised the money through his DJ business (“Vibration Craze/Moving All Generations”).
• watched Mayor Maassel swear in a new fire captain, Jonas Good Stiriz. Maassel also welcomed new Finance Director Kevin Garringer to his first council meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.