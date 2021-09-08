NAPOLEON — Legislative items selling part of Napoleon's electricity infrastructure to a publicly-owned power company and appointing a new finance director were approved here by city council Tuesday evening.
In all, council handled five legislative items during its regular session, pushed back one day from its normal time due to Labor Day.
One of them — an ordinance approved after a second reading and suspension of procedural rules — appoints Kevin Garringer as the city's new finance director. He starts his new position on Monday.
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, allowing it to become law immediately.
Garringer was chosen from among 12 candidates following an application and interview process handled by a committee composed of Mayor Jason Maassel, Council President Joe Bialorucki and Council Member Lori Siclair.
Presently the elected Henry County auditor, Garringer will step down from that position on Sunday. He replaces Kelly O’Boyle, who left on July 16 to become the City of Rossford's finance director.
The Henry County Republican Party is taking applications to fill Garringer's remaining term, which expires at the end of next year. The application deadline is Sept. 22 with Republicans planning to choose a replacement on Sept. 27.
A second ordinance approved Tuesday following a third and final reading allows the city to sell its electric substation at Henry County roads 13 and V north of Napoleon as well as other interconnected infrastructure to AMP Transmission, LLC (AMPT) for $5.5 million.
The company is a subsidiary of American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP), a publicly owned utility of which the city is a member. AMP facilities generate power for its members.
Money from the sale will go to the city's electric development fund.
According to Napoleon City Manager Joel Mazur, the substation is in need of expensive upgrades — which AMPT would undertake — so the agreement with AMPT would allow the city to receive income from the sale as well as system maintenance.
Maassel commented following Tuesday's meeting that if the city wasn't selling these assets "we would be charging the ratepayers to upgrade" and placing the cost on them.
In other business Tuesday, council:
• approved the second reading of an emergency ordinance allowing an economic development agreement with Keller Logistics, Inc. for construction of an industrial speculation building in Napoleon's industrial park along U.S. 24. The legislation will return for a third and final reading at council's Sept. 20 meeting.
• passed the second reading of a resolution authorizing the purchase of 12.91 acres near Interchange and Commerce drives. The cost is $95,000. The resolution will return for a third and final reading at council's Sept. 20 session.
• approved an emergency resolution allowing an in-kind contribution toward the Henry County Agricultural Improvement Association's proposed events arena project. The city will allow discounts over several years on fairgrounds electricity costs amounting to a savings of approximately $85,000.
• passed three motions concerning recommendations by the healthcare committee for employee insurance benefits. Maassel noted that the city's healthcare costs rose by a reasonable 2.5%.
• approved a motion directing the law director to draw up legislation concerning the Keller Logistics community reinvestment area agreement.
• passed a motion directing the law director to compose legislation allowing a contract with Koester Corporation for a wash water basin controls upgrade.
• approved a motion accepting a confined space tri-pol and ventilation fan donation from Campbell Soup Company for the fire department.
• referred two proposals — additional stop signs at Bales Road and Westmoreland Avenue — to the municipal properties committee for further discussion.
• received a financial update from Mazur as the city's acting finance director until Garringer takes over.
• heard Maassel remind officials and the public to be mindful that Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
