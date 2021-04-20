NAPOLEON — Improvements to American Road and Oakwood Avenue on Napoleon’s northside were the focus of city council’s meeting here Monday night.
Council approved two motions concerning work on those streets as well as the second reading of a related resolution.
One of the motions approves a contract with Salenbien Trucking and Excavating Inc., Dundee, Mich., to rebuild American Road west from the section that was completed last year for the new Love’s travel store, and Oakwood Avenue north of U.S. 6/24. (Council member Molly Knepley abstained from the vote.)
Salenbien was the low bidder from among nine contractors, offering a figure of $1.35 million, according to City Engineer Chad Lulfs. This was well under the engineer’s estimate ($1.85 million).
Work is expected to begin in 5-6 weeks.
The project figures to be funded through the Oho Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) state infrastructure loan bank which offers 3% interest.
A related resolution — allowing application for the loan through ODOT — was approved following a third and final reading Monday. But other funding options also were discussed Monday, such as borrowing from the city’s electric fund and repaying the money later.
Although council approved the legislation, those options are not closed. And Mayor Jason Maassel said “I want to see numbers.”
City Manager Joel Mazur was not opposed to a look at the funding alternatives, believing they are “all good options.”
He told council that the project will provide for the “future growth expansion of the industrial park” as the city is “starting to run out of land in other places. This is that next frontier of industrial development for Napoleon.”
Also approved Monday was a motion allowing a contract with Peterman Associates Inc., Findlay, to design the improvement of Oakwood Avenue, south of U.S. 6/24 to the downtown. The cost is $375,000, according to Lulfs.
Lulfs told council that ODOT has pushed this project back to 2024 although engineering will go forward.
While the city originally planned to undertake a full reconstruction costing $4 million, officials received only a $2 million grant for the work, according to Lulfs. So, he explained, the project is being modified to allow for curb replacements, drainage work, some water line installation and resurfacing.
Lulfs said Peterman Associates has designed Napoleon’s Industrial Drive, West Washington Street and Appian Avenue as well as “several smaller projects for us” and a couple for the schools.
In other business Monday, council:
• passed the second reading of an emergency resolution allowing a contract with the Village of Florida for water distribution services, effective April 1. The resolution will return for a third and final reading at council’s May 3 meeting. Mazur said Florida Village Council approved the matter last week while an operations and maintenance agreement may be entered into with the town later.
• approved a motion authorizing the power supply cost adjustment factor for April.
• passed a motion dedicating part of Raymond Street recently added for new senior housing.
• passed a motion approving a subdivision replat of Hogrefe’s Plat II.
• approved two motions accepting donations totaling $2,500 ($1,250 each) from the Napoleon Rotary Club and the Napoleon Lions Club to improve the Oberhaus Park shelterhouse. A TV will be installed in the shelterhouse for Zoom meetings there, according to Mazur, who said any organization could then use it at no extra cost. A secure access point for WiFi will be established, he added.
• were reminded that a proposal for building a new show arena at the county fairgrounds in Napoleon will be made by the Henry County Ag Improvement Association at council’s May 17 meeting. The presentation was made to a council committee last week.
• listened to Maassel compliment Dave Volkman, a 30-year member of the city’s tree commission. He said the commission plans to plant a tree in his honor later this year.
• met in executive discuss to discuss economic development.
• heard Mazur note that little guidance has been provided for the use of American Rescue Plan funds that will be forthcoming from the federal government. Napoleon will be receiving $1.61 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.