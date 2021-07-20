NAPOLEON — City council here took temporary action Monday evening to replace Napoleon’s finance director.
Not only did council approve an interim finance director during its regular meeting, it also agreed to consider future legislation allowing the transfer of certain electrical utility assets to AMP Transmission (AMPT) LLC (see below).
Council approved an emergency ordinance allowing the employment of City Manager Joel Mazur to fill Kelly O’Boyle’s spot temporarily as finance director. The emergency clause allows the ordinance to become law immediately.
O’Boyle recently announced her resignation to take a job as the City of Rossford’s finance director. Her last day was Friday.
“I think we all trust Joel to do both roles,” said Mayor Jason Maassel.
Mazur said he was “honored” to be named to the position, but stressed the temporary nature of the appointment and expressed hope that a new finance director will be hired “with some expediency.”
A committee has been convened to seek candidates for the position and conduct interviews.
Earlier, council approved an emergency resolution employing Schonhard & Associates to help manage the city’s finance department in the absence of a regular finance director.
Maassel questioned the move, calling such quick action on legislation the night it’s presented “a real pet peeve.” But he agreed that Schonhard & Associates is a good choice.
Council unanimously approved a motion placing the legislation on the agenda Monday night, then went ahead and offered the same support for the resolution.
Mazur agreed that such a move is never desirable, but called the agreement “extra protection for the city” and “third-party oversight for a critical function.”
Also Tuesday, council approved a pair of motions concerning a plan for AMPT LLC to buy and maintain the city’s electric substations. The city is a member of American Municipal Power, a collection of municipalities which owns electricity production centers.
The first motion directs the law director to draft legislation for asset purchase and sale agreement with AMPT while the second requests legislation allowing an operations and maintenance service agreement with AMPT.
Council will consider the legislation at an upcoming meeting.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the first reading of an annual emergency resolution allowing the finance director to certify and file annual special assessments. The resolution will return for a second reading on Aug. 2.
• passed the first reading of an annual emergency resolution accepting amounts and rates determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary levies. The resolution will receive a second reading on Aug. 2.
• approved the first reading of an emergency resolution allowing application for Ohio Public Works Commission and Local Transportation Improvement Program funds through the state. Mazur said this grant, if awarded, likely would be used for a project on Meekison Street. The resolution will come back for a second reading on Aug. 2.
• passed the second reading of an ordinance authorizing replacement pages for the city’s codified ordinances to reflect changes in the law and new legislation. The ordinance will return for a third reading on Aug. 2.
• approved a motion approving the city’s power supply cost adjustment for July.
• passed a motion allowing a condition use permit for 2601 Scott St. for a produce stand.
• approved a motion recommending approval of a $5,000 reimbursement grant to Property Preppers LLC — owners of the Brick N Brew building in downtown Napoleon — for facade improvements. Funds for the grant are generated by a community reinvestment area, according to Mazur. He said some $38,000 is left in the fund.
• received a presentation on the city’s redesigned website (napoleonohio.com).
• passed a motion awarding a contract to Bryan Excavating — the lowest of three bidders — for street improvements. The cost is $443,636, well below the engineer’s estimate ($493,750). North Sheffield Avenue will be widened from 19 to 25 feet while new curbs and pavement will be added. Curbs and new pavement also are scheduled for Michigan Avenue.
• approved plans and specifications for the Front Street interceptor and Palm Ditch force main relocation project, allowing the work to be put out for bid. The engineer’s estimate is $360,000. City Engineer Chad Lulfs said the work will tie into the ongoing municipal wastewater plant improvement project. “This project is crucial to the work going on at the wastewater treatment plant,” he said. A grant will cover $275,000 or 70% percent of the cost.
• passed a motion accepting a $1,000 donation from the Four County ADAMhs Board for the K9 program.
• met in executive session to discuss personnel.
