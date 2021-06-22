NAPOLEON — Acceptance of a state grant for sidewalk construction and mention of this year’s fireworks display highlighted Napoleon City Council’s regular meeting here Monday evening.
Fire Chief Clayton O’Brien, responding to a question posed by council, noted that the fireworks will be held on Sunday, July 4. They will be shot off from Glenwood Park, returning following an absence in 2020 due to the coronavirus situation.
During an interview Monday evening, Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel told The Crescent-News that “we’re excited to be having them this year. We’re expecting a big crowd.”
According to Maassel, the city will spend $25,000 on the display this year, which is about an average figure. This will be divided between the city’s general fund, and parks and recreation budget.
Also Monday, council approved a motion accepting a $200,000 “Safe Routes to School” grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation. The money will be used to build sidewalks leading up to Napoleon’s school campus.
The timing coincides with ongoing sidewalk construction there by the school. Maassel said this project is indicative of the partnership the city has with Napoleon Area Schools.
“We really appreciate the partnership we have between those two organizations,” he said, adding that the schools’ ongoing sidewalk work “really helped” in leveraging grant dollars through the state.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the third and final reading of an ordinance establishing the American Rescue Allocation Fund. This will take in the approximate $1.61 million Napoleon expects to receive from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act. Maassel told The Crescent-News that the city is still awaiting on the final rules before making decisions about how to spend the money.
• passed the second reading resolution of the city’s 2022 tax budget. This is an annual measure, with the legislation returning for a third and final reading at council’s July 5 meeting.
• passed a motion approving specifications for this year’s street improvements. According to Maassel, the project will cost about $450,000 with work focusing on Michigan and North Sheffield avenues. The next step is to bid the work, which Maassel hopes will be completed this year.
• approved a motion accepting a grant of $4,967.78 from the Ohio Law enforcement Body Armor Program to purchase two protective vests for Napoleon Police Department.
• passed a motion accepting a donation of five bicycles and vests from Napoleon Area Schools for the police department. Maassel called this “another good example” of the city and schools working together.
• approved separate motions directing the law director to draw up legislation concerning replacement pages in the city’s codified ordinances, the 2021 street striping project and second-quarter city budget adjustments.
• passed a motion approving the power supply cost adjustment factor for June. Maassel told The Crescent-News that this cost has been trending down lately.
• held two executive sessions to discuss economic development, one with Henry County CIC Director Jennifer Arps and the other without her.
