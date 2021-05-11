NAPOLEON — The concrete pouring of the south side of the Maumee River bridge project here has been delayed until later this month.
An Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) spokesperson had stated last week that the pour could begin as early as this week, with Monday night mentioned as a possibility.
However, the weekend’s rainy weather appears to have been a factor as it caused the Maumee River level to rise, inundating the temporary stone causeway along the new bridge’s south side facing Ohio Route 110. This has pushed the deck pour back tentatively to May 20, according to ODOT’s regional public information officer, Rhonda Pees.
When the pour takes place, it is planned as an all-night, continuous event, she indicated, just as it was for the bridge’s northside deck pouring in September and the pouring for Defiance’s Clinton Street bridge project in 2019. About 12 hours will be needed while approximately 600 cubic yards of concrete will be poured, noted Pees.
The Napoleon bridge has been under constriction since early 2019 by the project contractor Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon. The cost is $10.3 million.
Most of the the bridge’s north side was built last year while most of the south end will be completed this year. However, the new bridge isn’t scheduled to be open to traffic until 2022, according to ODOT.
The project is bringing a new structure into being rather than replacing an existing bridge as happened in Defiance in 2019, when the project contractor operated on an accelerated timeline.
As for Napoleon’s project, ODOT plans to close Riverview Avenue at Industrial Drive — located on the north side of the river — on June 1 for about 45 days to construct a traffic roundabout that will tie into the bridge.
A roundabout connecting the south end of the bridge to Ohio Route 110 was built last year and is open to traffic. It sits a little ways south of the bridge’s south abutment and will be connected with a short stretch of road.
