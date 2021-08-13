NAPOLEON — Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials are conducting a naming contest for the new Maumee River bridge here, which they now don’t anticipate opening until October.
The bridge that will connect Napoleon’s Industrial Drive/Riverview Avenue on the north to Ohio 110 on the south has been under construction by Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, since early 2020 with a completion date in 2022.
The project was far enough ahead of schedule earlier this year for officials to mention last month a possible opening date in August. However, rain and other delays have pushed that back, according to ODOT’s regional spokesperson, Rhonda Pees.
She noted that lack of “crew availability,” which “tends to happen this time of year” as Vernon Nagel has other jobs to complete has been an issue as well.
“It (the bridge opening) won’t be this month,” she said Thursday afternoon. “It could be September, but we’re just planning on October in reality.”
Pees added that a “fair amount” of concrete work remains along with such things as paving, earth grading and bridge deck grooving.
Plantings also remain on the new traffic roundabouts which are in operation on each side of the bridge. They include blue stem ornamental grasses, coneflower, viburnum and swamp white oak, according to ODOT.
Now underway is a naming contest for the new bridge.
Interested persons can submit their suggestion to ODOT at odot.formstack.com/forms/henrycountybridgenaming until Aug. 27. The email address is D02.PIO@dot.ohio.gov with the same deadline.
ODOT and Henry County officials will select preliminary winners before submitting the finalists to a public vote during the week beginning Aug. 30.
ODOT plans to announce the winner at a ribbon cutting ceremony on the day the bridge opens.
