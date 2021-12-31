• Region
NAMI meetings:
NAMI Four County meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with “Beating the Winter Blahs” at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, located at T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold.
Persons who wish to participate virtually, contact B.J. Horner at BJ@namifourcounty.org, or call Wendy Jennings at 419-405-3651.
The January meeting will be a group discussion on overcoming the winter blues. The discussion will include an explanation of the difference between the winter blues and seasonal depression (SAD) and offer tips on how to overcome the blah feeling.
February’s meeting will focus on dating violence, on Feb. 1 with Tara Rex, community and transitional case manager with The Center for Child and Family Advocacy, as the presenter.
