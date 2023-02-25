ARCHBOLD — NAMI Four County and NAMI Ohio will partner to offer a free five-day, 40-hour training next month for caregivers of adolescents with behavioral health challenges.
ARCHBOLD — NAMI Four County and NAMI Ohio will partner to offer a free five-day, 40-hour training next month for caregivers of adolescents with behavioral health challenges.
Successful completion of the program can lead to a paid position as a certified family peer supporter (FPS). An FPS can work as a member of mobile response stabilization services and wrap-around teams as well as provide individual family peer support in hospitals, residential programs and juvenile courts.
It begins with three days of in-person training to be held March 14-16 in Archbold. The two remaining sessions will be held online on March 27-28.
The local training will be led by Tameika Wright, NAMI Ohio’s family peer support training coordinator and Wendy Jennings, NAMI Four County executive director and certified FPS.
Registration for the training must be completed online no later than March 6. To apply online, go to https://namiohio.org/family-peer-support/. Interested applicants with additional questions should contact Wright by email at tameika@namiohio.org.
There are six steps to certification. FPS must:
• have at least one year of experience as the caregiver of an adolescent with a behavioral health challenge.
• be a high school graduate or complete a GED program.
• complete the online training application and 40-hour NAMI training.
• submit proof of training completion to the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OMHAS).
• pass an FBI/BCI background check.
• pass the OMHAS family peer supporter exam.
Certified FPS are also known as parent support professionals, navigators, mentors, and family and parent partners.
They are trained to offer family members of adolescents with behavioral health challenges the following:
• emotional connection from people who have “been there.”
• informational and educational support on the systems that families may need to navigate on behalf of their loved one as well as strategies to help the families through that process.
• assistance for families as they develop positive approaches and methods for addressing their family’s day to day needs and self-care.
• specific suggestions for things such as helping to arrange child care, transportation and housing.
• hope as families look to the future in a realistic way.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.