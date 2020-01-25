ARCHBOLD — Depression and older adults will be the focus of NAMI Four County’s February meeting.
The meeting, which is open to the public, starts at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 Ohio 66, south of Archbold.
Jennifer Lydy, a prevention specialist RA with Maumee Valley Guidance Center, will be the speaker.
NAMI Four County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Its mission is to provide free family education programs and offer free peer-led support for family and friends of loved ones who have a mental illness, as well as peer led support groups for persons with a mental illness.
NAMI Four County also provides free community mental health education programs, works to improve public awareness and understanding of mental illness, and lead advocacy efforts that support mental health issues and fight the stigma often associated with mental illness.
NAMI Four County meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the ADAMhs Board office. All meetings, classes and programs are free and open to the public.
For more information about NAMI Four County and the classes and programs that it offers, visit the group’s website www.namifourcounty.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.