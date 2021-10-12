NAMI planning committee

NAMI Four County gears up for its annual spaghetti fundraiser, Oct. 21, 5-7 p.m. at the Buffalo Road Reception Hall (Bryan Knights of Columbus Hall) 1216 Buffalo Road, Bryan. Here, the committee planning the event is made up of, from left, Pastor Ann Wasson, First Presbyterian, Defiance and NAMI board member; Katie Rakes, president of NAMI Four County Board of Directors; chairperson, Rob Spengler, Spangler Candy; and Gary Arnos, dinner coordinator. For more info, contact www.namifourcounty.org.

 Photo courtesy of NAMI-4 County

NAMI Four County will hold its sixth annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 21 at the Buffalo Road Reception Hall (Knights of Columbus) at 1216 Buffalo Road, Bryan.

A freewill offering will be accepted for the dinner, which includes spaghetti, breadsticks, salad, a variety of beverages and dessert. It will be served as both dine-in and carry-out.

Newcomer, Shaffer, Spangler, Breininger and Rakes, the original presenting sponsor, returns with two other presenting sponsors for this year’s dinner, Spangler Candy and the Bryan Area Foundation. Gold sponsors include the F&M Bank and Premier Bank; silver sponsor, Averile Lehmam; and bronze sponsors, Defiance Dental Group, Ken’s Furniture, and Batt and Stevens Body Shop.

Raffles, including a 50/50 drawing, will be conducted throughout the evening with the winners, who do not need to be present, announced at the end. All proceeds from the fundraiser support NAMI Four County’s free family and community mental health education classes and trainings as well as support groups for both persons with a mental illness their friends and family members. The donations also support various mental health community awareness campaigns and activities.

For more information about NAMI Four County visit www.namifourcounty.org.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments