NAMI Four County is partnering with the Defiance College Hench Autism Studies Program to offer a free two-hour, online training about “Preventing and Responding to Challenging Behavior in Youth.”
The training will be from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 17. The training is geared to caregivers and persons who work or volunteer with youth who may have emotional or behavioral issues that repeatedly create a disruptive environment in the home or childcare/school setting.
Clarisa Barnes, director of the autism studies program at Defiance College, will explain why the behaviors occur and how that understanding can be used to prevent the behavior.
“The workshop will address strategies to prevent challenging behavior,” Barnes explained. “Participants will explore behavior as communication and learn how to support children as they learn to more appropriately communicate their needs.”
Participants will need a computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone for the presentation.
To register, contact BJ Horner at bjhorner71@yahoo.com or by phone at 419-906-5569 no later than Oct. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.