ARCHBOLD — NAMI Four County’s meeting on Tuesday will focus on how physical and mental health issues influence each other with two members of the Fulton County Health Behavioral staff as presenters.

Aaron Harmon, BSN, RN-BC and director of the hospital’s behavioral health inpatient program, and Melissa Weipert, MSW, LISW, will be the presenters.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held as both an in-person and virtual meeting starting at 7 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office , T-761 Ohio 66, Archbold.

To register for the in-person meeting, contact Wendy Jennings, NAMI executive director, at wendy@namifourcounty.org or by phone at 419-405-3651. Only persons who have pre-registered can attend the in-person meeting. Persons who would rather participate virtually must also call or email Jennings to get the meeting link to NAMI’s Zoom account.

