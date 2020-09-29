ARCHBOLD — The Oct. 6 NAMI Four County meeting will focus on employment help for persons with any type of disability, including behavioral health. The meeting, which is open to the public, starts at 7 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 Ohio 66.
Sherry Markley, a professional counselor and certified rehabilitation counselor with more than 30 years of experience in workforce development, will explain various types of employment assistance that is available for persons with any type of disability, including behavioral health, at the meeting. Markley is a vocational rehabilitation supervisor for the Defiance Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities office.
A limited number of persons can attend the meeting in-person to comply with COVID social distancing requirements; however, persons may participate in the meeting from home on their computer, laptop, tablet or telephone.
Those who would like to attend in-person must call Lou Levy at 419-393-2515 by Oct. 5 to reserve a space as social distancing and face coverings will be required.
Information on how to link to the Zoom broadcast of the meeting will be posted on NAMI’s website (www.namifourcounty.org) by Thursday. For those who do not have a computer or way of linking to the meeting with video, a telephone number with meeting ID and password will be provided on the website.
NAMI Four County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Its mission is to provide free family and community education programs and offer free peer led support for family and friends of loved ones who have a mental illness, as well as peer-led support groups for persons with a mental illness.
NAMI’s fall schedule of free community mental health trainings is posted on the NAMI website: www.namifourcounty.org). Due to the coronavirus pandemic, those classes that are offered in-person have limited enrollment. So it’s important to register early to reserve a space. One class is being offered online.
All NAMI meetings, classes and programs are free and open to the public.
