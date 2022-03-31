With April designated as national alcohol awareness month, the effects of alcohol on health will be the focus of the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) Four County meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The public meeting will be held at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, located at T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold as well as via Zoom.

According to B.J. Horner, NAMI's program coordinator, the effects of alcohol use and abuse and the stigma associated with it will be discussed along with a sharing of information on how to get help.

