ARCHBOLD — Dating violence will be the focus of the Feb. 1 NAMI Four County meeting, which is open to the public. Tara Rex, community and transitional case manager with the Center for Child and Family Advocacy will be the speaker at the meeting held at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, located at T-761 Ohio 66 south of Archbold.
Persons who would rather not attend the meeting in person can participate virtually on NAMI’s Zoom account by contacting B.J. Horner, the chapter’s program coordinator, at BJ@namifourcounty.org or by calling Wendy Jennings, the chapter’s executive director, at 419-405-3651.
The March meeting program will focus on Alzheimer’s disease and how to distinguish it from other types of dementia. It will be held Tuesday, March 1 starting at 7 p.m. at the ADAMhs Board office with a speaker from the Northwest Ohio Alzheimer’s Association, who will also discuss the stages of Alzheimer’s disease, risk factors and possible treatments.
NAMI Four County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest advocacy organization for persons and families dealing with mental health issues.
In addition to monthly meetings, NAMI Four County provides a number of free support groups for individuals and families living with mental illness as well as free trainings and classes for individuals, family members and persons whose work or volunteer activities bring them into contact with persons who struggle with their mental health.
For a complete listing of support groups and classes, or to simply learn more about mental health topics, visit NAMI’s website: www.namifourcounty.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.