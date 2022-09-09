NAMI Four County is offering a free community program, "Healthy You: The Mind and Body Connection," starting at 5 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the Liberty Center Public Library, 124 East St.
The two-hour program, which includes a light meal, is designed for those who struggle with mental illness or have a loved one who does.
Because a light meal is included, pre-registration is requested. To register, contact Wendy Jennings, NAMI’s executive director, by email at wendy@namifourcounty.org or by phone at 419-405-3651.
Shirley A. Fry, M.Ed., will be the presenter. She is a retired teacher and guidance counselor who worked over 30 years in both public and private schools. She has also taught parenting classes and handled mediation for Shalom Counseling and Mediation.
Her interest in mental health is a result of a sister who has spent most of her life living with severe depression and anxiety. That experience with her sister led Fry to become a mental health advocate committed to educating others about mental illness and eliminating the related shame and stigma.
Her presentation on Sept. 20 will focus on how to become a "healthy you" by recognizing the symptoms of mental health problems and understanding how mental illnesses are treated. She will discuss helpful ways of supporting individuals and families who are experiencing a mental health challenge and offer suggestions about self-care. Fry also will offer suggestions on a variety of ways to improve both mental and physical health.
NAMI Four County and Fry plan to repeat this "Healthy You" program in Hicksville on Oct. 11.
For more information about NAMI's free community mental health programs, classes and support groups, visit its website at www.namifourcounty.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.