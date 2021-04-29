• Region

NAMI Four County’s meeting on May 4 will focus on substance use disorder and its effects on the family and friends of persons who use and abuse substances. The meeting will be held as both an in-person and virtual meeting starting at 7 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 Ohio 66 south of Archbold. A link for the virtual meeting will be posted on the NAMI Four County website (www.namifourcounty.org) under the “Events” heading.

During the pandemic, the in-person meeting will be limited to about eight persons to allow social distancing and wearing a face covering is required. To register for the in-person meeting, please contact Wendy Jennings, NAMI executive director, at wendy@namifourcounty.org or by calling her at 419-405-3651.

