For 20 years, NAMI Four County members, friends and community advocates for mental health have held a candlelight vigil the first Sunday of October to celebrate the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Week (Oct. 6-12) and share a message of hope and understanding that mental illnesses such as depression are just like any other medical illness.
They are brain disorders that have a cause and can be treated successfully. Never Lose Hope is the theme of this year’s program that starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance. The public is welcome to attend. Following the program, a candlelight walk across the Defiance College campus is planned for those who are able to participate. The vigil concludes with refreshments and fellowship at the church.
This year’s keynote speaker is Tracy Plouck, the former director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services during the Kaisch administration. Currently an executive in residence at Ohio University, she works with communities throughout the Ohio to build mental health and addiction service capacity. Plouck is also a board member of both the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and the Delaware/Morrow county NAMI affiliate.
For more than 20 years, she served in a variety of leadership roles in Ohio — twice as the state’s Medicaid director and also as deputy director of the Ohio Office of Management and Budget and the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities.
Other speakers include Katie Beck, Wendy Jennings and Pastor Ann Wasson.
Beck, who currently lives in Bryan, struggled with depression and anxiety as a teenager and while in college before she finally sought medical help.
Although her illness changed the life that she had hoped for, once the right treatment was found along with the support of family and friends, she has come to accept the life that she has. It’s a life that includes living on her own, holding a part-time job and sharing her story of hope with area high school students.
Jennings grew up in Bryan before moving to Atlanta. She now lives in Defiance. Her journey involves a son who has both mental health and addiction issues.
Wasson, the pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Defiance, serves on the NAMI Four County board of directors.
Olga Kipp, a singer, will perform several songs during the program.
For those who cannot attend the program in person, it will be taped and broadcast several times during October on WNHO TV 26. It also will be posted on the NAMI Four County website.
Even though mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety disorders and schizophrenia are among the most common illnesses, they are among the least treated, according to statistics from the National Institute of Mental Health.
About one in five Americans have symptoms of a diagnosable mental health disorder. That’s nearly 44 million adults in the United States. However, only about 43 percent of those with symptoms of a mental illness ever seek medical help, meaning more than 26 million go untreated.
While mental illnesses cannot be cured, with medical help — whether counseling, medications or a combination of both — the symptoms can be successfully managed 70 to 90 percent of the time depending on the illness. With proper treatment, recovery can be expected and individuals and their families are able to live, love and laugh again.
Statistics also reveal that mental illness affects all kinds of people regardless of gender, race, religion, education, income or age.
In fact, one-half of all chronic mental illnesses begin by age 14, with three-quarters starting by age 24.
For more information about NAMI Four County, including its monthly meeting schedule and free family and community mental health education classes and trainings, visit the organization’s website at www.namifourcounty.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.