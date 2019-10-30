ARCHBOLD — NAMI Four County will hold its fifth annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Buffalo Road Reception Hall, 1216 Buffalo Road, Bryan. A freewill offering will be accepted for the dinner, which includes spaghetti, breadsticks, salad, a variety of beverages and dessert.
Newcomer, Shaffer, Spangler and Breininger, the original presenting sponsor, returns with six other presenting sponsors of the dinner: C&C Fabricating, Jade Shank Trucking, Shank Concrete and Team Green Recycling, all of Napoleon; First Federal Bank of the Midwest and the Fulton County Health Center. An additional 18 area businesses and individuals are gold, silver or bronze sponsors for this year’s event.
Raffles and a silent auction will take place during the dinner, including: a 50/50 draw, the NAMI quilt raffle, and a Chinese auction of 26 gift packages that include merchandise, services and gift certificates from more than 50 area merchants, and a silent auction that includes a Cleveland Browns football signed by Greg Robinson and a one-year membership to the Bryan YMCA.
A complete list of the silent and Chinese auction packages can be found on the NAMI Four County website, www.namifourcounty.org, one week before the dinner.
All proceeds from the fundraiser support NAMI Four County’s free family and community mental health education classes and training, as well as support groups for persons with a mental illness. The donations also support various mental health community awareness campaigns and activities.
Volunteers from the First Federal Wealth Management and Kohl’s Cares department store associates will again assist NAMI members at the dinner, and Archbold Boy Scout Troop 63 will help as servers.
For more information about NAMI Four County, its programs, support groups and community awareness efforts, visit its website. All of NAMI’s monthly meetings, classes, training and support groups are free and open to the public. More information about the spaghetti dinner also is provided on the website.
NAMI Four County, a volunteer organization, is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest advocacy organization for family and friends who have a loved one with a mental illness. It is registered as an Ohio non-profit, public charity and recognized under the Internal Revenue Code as a 501©(3) organization.
