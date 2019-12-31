ARCHBOLD — Courtney Rogers will share her lived experience with mental health issues at the Jan. 7 meeting of NAMI Four County.
The meeting, which is open to the public, starts at 7 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 Ohio 66 south of Archbold.
Rogers’ presentation will explain how she has both managed her illness with the help of behavioral health professionals and has been able to work on a college degree and hold a job. She also will discuss problems that she has encountered because of her illness.
Following her presentation, time has been planned for a confidential discussion of questions and issues that persons attending the meeting may have about a loved one’s diagnosed or suspected mental illness.
NAMI Four County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Its mission is to provide free family education programs and offer free peer led support for family and friends of loved ones who have a mental illness, as well as peer-led support groups for persons with a mental illness.
NAMI Four County meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the ADAMhs Board office. All meetings, classes and programs are free and open to the public.
For more information about NAMI Four County and the classes and programs that it offers, visit the group’s website at www.namifourcounty.org.
