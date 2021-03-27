• Region
NAMI meeting:
NAMI Four County's meeting on April 6 will be held as both an in-person and virtual meeting starting at 7 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 Ohio 66, Archbold. A link for the virtual meeting will be posted on the NAMI Four County website home page at www.namifourcounty.org.
Since April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, Roberta Mack, the clinical director of the Center for Child and Family Advocacy, will be the presenter.
During the pandemic, the in-person meeting will be limited to about eight persons to allow social distancing and wearing a face covering is required. To register for the in-person meeting, contact Wendy Jennings, NAMI executive director, at wendy@namifourcounty.org or call Lou Levy at 419-399-2515.
