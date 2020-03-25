ARCHBOLD — As group gathering restrictions and recommendations become more stringent in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NAMI Four County has decided to follow the orders and recommendations of public health professionals and cancel support group meetings, the chapter’s monthly meetings and planned mental health education classes for through early May.
Specifically, the following NAMI-sponsored support groups are canceled until further notice: the women’s mood disorders group that meets at the ADAMhs Board on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, and the mental health support group that meets the third Thursday of the month at Horizon Apartments in Bryan.
Both the April 7 and May 5 monthly NAMI meetings have been cancelled; however, it is hoped that the topics that would have been covered at each meeting can be rescheduled for a later meeting.
The free Youth Mental Health First Aid training that had been scheduled for April 30 in Archbold has been postponed, but will be rescheduled once the Centers for Disease Control has lifted its group gathering recommendations.
In all cases, NAMI Four County will not resume any meetings or trainings as long as the CDC’s recommendations on social distancing remain in effect.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.