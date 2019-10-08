NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Four County held its 20th annual Candlelight Vigil for Mental Health on Sunday at St. John United Church of Christ, Defiance, as a kick-off to Mental Health Awareness Week. With a theme of “Never Lose Hope,” four speakers who included a family member, a person with a mental illness, an area pastor and a mental health professional shared the importance of maintaining hope through their journey with mental illness. Attending were, from left: Katie Beck, past president of the local NAMI affiliate; Rev. Ann Wasson, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Defiance; Tracy Plouck, former director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and current NAMI board member; Wendy Jennings, a family member; Olga Kipp, who sang several songs during the program; and Ron Hofacker, who has served as the vigil emcee and coordinator for nearly all 20 years. The program was taped and will be broadcast throughout October on WNHO TV26 and can also be viewed on NAMI Four County’s website at www.namifourcounty.org.
