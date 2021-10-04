TOLEDO — The Lucas County-based developer of a new business park in Defiance has announced the name of the first tenant, a cosmetics-related manufacturer.
According to NAI Harmon Group, A Packaging Group (APG) — headquartered in Azusa, Calif. — will lease the 80,000 square-foot speculation building in the business park, located just west of Domersville Road, with operations beginning in the first quarter of 2022. The company makes packaging equipment for the cosmetics industry, particularly dispenser pumps.
NAI Harmon Group noted that APG plans to hire 135 workers and manufacture pumps on 15 automated lines.
Local officials who assisted in making the project possible through land deals and/or tax incentives are excited about the news.
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann helped bring NAI Harmon Group to town as a potential developer early in his time as mayor while Defiance City Council approved a land deal through the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).
"We're very excited," said McCann. "It's a culmination of years and years of work, and we appreciate APG's commitment to Defiance and northwest Ohio, and we appreciate the help of a lot of different people ... ."
The mayor tipped his hat to a variety of officials and entities involved during the past few years. And CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer commented that "I'm just thrilled. I'm really hoping this is going to be a ripple effect for other innovative industries coming to Defiance County."
Willitzer is working with Defiance City Council to approve a tax incentive for the company while the business park is located within a tax increment financing district. This allows abated property taxes to be redirected for a specified period to cover the cost of infrastructure.
From JobsOhio's Ohio site inventory program (OSIP) came a $2.6 million loan and a $565,000 grant to assist the project, according to NAI Harmon Group.
The speculation building fills a need that officials and others in economic development have identified in recent years.
"When site selectors come to northwest Ohio, they want to see a finished product which they can recommend to their clients," explained Ed Harmon of NAI Harmon Group.
A press release about AGP's lease of the building also stated that "Harmon Group has a vision and a passion for northwest Ohio and has become aggressive to draw more businesses to the region."
Willitzer told The Crescent-News Monday that the building's construction is a little behind schedule, "but I have all the confidence that Harmon and their construction team" will get the building "where it needs to be to meet all of APG's needs."
As the company plans to come to town, labor shortages remain an issue for many businesses. Willitzer said she believes this situation will resolve itself by 2025.
"I know there is a worker shortage," and some "might think attracting a new business is counterproductive, and I definitely understand that frustration," she remarked. "I would say, however, all the research we're seeing is the workforce will level out in 2025. We want to make sure we can provide our residents and all those commuting into our county really nice-paying jobs."
