Officials have released the name of the teenage girl who died in a Henry County house fire.
Malinta-Monroe Township Fire Department Fire Chef Randy Nye told The Crescent-News late Friday afternoon that Jerzi Harris, 13, died in the fire which destroyed the home of the Jim Burns family at 11613 County Road H, about two miles northeast of Holgate.
Nye said Harris was living there with her grandparents.
Four others — two adults and two children — exited the home in the early hours of Tuesday morning after they were alerted by smoke alarms, according to Nye. But Harris did not make it out of the house, which was completely gutted by the fire, although its burned-out shell was still standing.
Her body was recovered from the structure after the scene was processed by an investigator from the state fire marshal’s office.
The fire’s cause was undetermined initially. Nye said Friday he had not heard back on the official cause from the state fire marshal’s investigator.
He said the family lost everything in the fire.
An American Red Cross telephone number (855-891-7325) for persons wishing to assist the family was published in a story about the fire in Thursday’s Crescent-News. However, this is a national number that may not bring satisfaction to those wishing to help.
The number for the Red Cross’ northwest Ohio office in Toledo is 419-329-2900. A person who answered the phone there later Friday afternoon — following an initial prompt — indicated that the number is available around the clock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.