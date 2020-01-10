• Putnam County
Mystery book discussion:
A book discussion on David Balacci's "Memory Man" will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Ottawa Public Library. The story is about a police detective with a unbelievable memory, Amos Decker, must solve a mystery he wishes he could forget: his own family’s murder. All are welcome. Copies are available at the library.
