PAULDING — Paulding County radio station MY 102.7 recently announced its new endeavor into Paulding County high school sports with the premier of MySports.live. This new production allows anyone to enjoy Paulding County high school sports from the comfort of their own home, for free.
MySports.live is currently broadcasting all three of the county high schools (Paulding, Antwerp and Wayne Trace) varsity boys and girls home basketball games. Games may be watched in real time or at a later date at www.mysports.live.
