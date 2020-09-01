“My Favorite Year” will be shown on the big screen at the Stroede Center for the Arts on Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. The American comedy film released by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer was directed by Richard Benjamin and written by Norman Steinberg and Dennis Palumbo.
“My Favorite Year” tells the story of a young comedy writer and stars Peter O’Toole, Mark Linn-Baker, Jessica Harper and Joseph Bologna.
Fledgling comic Benjy Stone (Mark Linn-Baker) can’t believe his luck when his childhood hero, the swashbuckling matinee idol Alan Swann (Peter O’Toole), gets booked to appear on the variety show he writes for. But when Swann arrives, he fails to live up to his silver screen image. Instead, he’s a drunken womanizer who suffers from stage fright. Benjy is assigned to look after him before the show, and it’s all he can do to keep his former idol from going completely off the rails.
The film presentation is hosted by Defiance Community Cultural Council. The Cinema at the Stroede Series allows the community to view movies on the big screen as originally intended. Movie time is 7:30 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month and movies are free and open to the public.
The Stroede Center for the Arts is located at 319 Wayne Ave.
All events are subject to COVID-19 large gathering guidelines. For more information, call 419-784-3401 or go to www.defiancearts.org.
