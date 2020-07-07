• Region
Meeting slated:
The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. July 14 at 1464 Pinehurst Drive, Defiance.
This meeting is open to the public and involves the citizens of 15 northwest Ohio counties, including: Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams.
Call 419-782-8746 and give 24-hour notice if you would like to be included on the agenda.
