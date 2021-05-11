• Defiance County

Meeting set:

The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) board of directors meeting will be held at 9 a.m. May 18 at 1464 Pinehurst Dr., Defiance. This meeting is open to the public and involves the citizens of the following counties: Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Shelby, Van Wert, Williams and wood.

Call 419-782-8746 and give 24 hours notice if you would like to be included on the agenda.

