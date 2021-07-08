• Defiance County

In accordance with the Ohio Revised Code 6101.66, the directors of the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District will meet with the judges of the Maumee Watershed Conservancy Court at 10 a.m. Friday. The meeting is open to the public and will take place at the Defiance County Common Pleas Court, 221 Clinton St., Defiance.

