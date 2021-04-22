• Defiance County
MWCD meeting:
The directors of the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) will be meeting with the judges of the Maumee Watershed Conservancy Court to review and approve the District's 2020 annual report.
The meeting will be held virtually or in person at 10 a.m. May 7 at the Defiance Common Pleas Court, 221 Clinton St., Defiance. A regular board meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. at 1464 Pinehurst Dr., Defiance, prior to the court meeting.
Call 419-782-8746 and give 24-hour notice if you would like to be included on the meeting agenda.
