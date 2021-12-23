• Defiance County

MWCD meeting:

The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District board of directors meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 28 at 1464 Pinehurst Dr., Defiance. This meeting is open to the public and involves the citizens of the following counties: Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Shelby, Van Wert, Williams and Wood. Call 419-782-8746 and give 24 hour notice if you would like to be included on the agenda.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments