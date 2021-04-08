• Region

Meeting set:

The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District board of directors will meet at 9 a.m. April 13 at 1464 Pinehurst Dr., Defiance. This meeting is open to the public and involves citizens from several northwest Ohio counties, including: Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Putnam. Call 419-782-8746 and give 24 hour notice if you would like to be included on the agenda.

