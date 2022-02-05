• Defiance County

MWCD meeting:

The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District Board of Directors meeting will be held on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at 1464 Pinehurst Dr., Defiance. This meeting is open to the public and involves the citizens of the following counties: Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Shelby, Van Wert, Williams and Wood. Call 419-782-8746 and give 24 hour notice if you would like to be included on the agenda.

