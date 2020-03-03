Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) is developing a regional transportation improvement program (RTIP) for Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams counties.
The RTIP is a short-range planning document that lists projects in the region with state and federal funding scheduled to be implemented from state fiscal years 2021-24. This document is being developed in coordination with the Ohio Department of Transportation's statewide transportation improvement program (STIP) and will be included in the STIP when completed.
Public open house meetings will be held to give the public an opportunity to review the draft RTIP and provide input on the following dates:
• from 4-6 p.m. March 31 at the Liberty Center Public Library's community room, 124 East St.
• from 4-6 p.m. April 2 at the Defiance County Emergency Management Agency, 22491 Mill St., Defiance.
Members of the public can attend throughout the two-hour time period. Each open house will provide the same information, but will be offered in separate locations for convenience.
The draft RTIP document is available on MVPO's website www.mvpo.org/rtpo. Members of the public are encouraged to submit comments or questions about the draft. Comments can be submitted to MVPO by phone (419-784-3882) or email (mvpo@mvpo.org) or by entering comments into the comment box located on the webpage.
The draft RTIP also is available in print and can be requested by contacting MVPO at mvpo@mvpo.org or by phone at 419-784-3882.
