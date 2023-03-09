ANTWERP — The Antwerp community recently participated in a Strengths,Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats (SWOT) analysis with public input from village officials and community organization partners and residents.
Thirty-two guests participated in the public event held at the Antwerp VFW community room. The collaborative event was hosted by the Paulding County Economic Development Office and Antwerp Planning and Zoning Commission, and facilitated by Estee Miller with Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO).
“Conducting SWOT analyses allow us to gain an understanding of the needs of a community and how we (MVPO) can leverage strengths and opportunities to meet those needs,” Miller said. Groups that participated in the event included Antwerp Village Council, Carryall Township, Antwerp Chamber of Commerce, Antwerp Community Development Corporation, Antwerp Rotary, Antwerp Community Improvement Corporation and the Antwerp Planning and Zoning Commission. Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey set the stage by explaining how the meeting came about.
“While attending meetings with all of the Antwerp organizations, it was clear that each group has a goal or mission in mind to better the community,” he stated. “There just didn’t seem to be a clear interweaving of information or definition that each group was aware, or understood the goals of the other groups. This sharing of communication allows for all groups and community residents to collectively participate, and share, what each believes would be the pertinent pieces for a SWOT analysis.”
MVPO will take the data that was gathered and develop a community survey. The survey data will guide MVPO and the village when future grants become available. Having data already collected saves time when grant application timelines are short.
This event follows similar events held around Paulding County. MVPO facilitated a similar event recently in Oakwood while the Village of Latty hosted its own independent analysis. The Antwerp Planning and Zoning Commission also held a brief business meeting during the event and shared several zoning maps in hope of receiving feedback for future thoughts in regard to the traffic thoroughfare in the community.
For more about the Village of Antwerp visit www.villageofantwerp.com, and for more information about MVPO and its grant writing for Paulding, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, or Williams County contact the agency at 419-784-3882.
