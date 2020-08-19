Defiance's annual car show is expected to fill the streets of downtown Defiance this weekend.
Th show is scheduled from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, and will be one of the few big downtown annual events to be held this year. Others, such as the Lilac Festival, Ribfest and Halloween parade — the later two were scheduled this fall — have been canceled due to the coronavirus situation.
But the Maumee Valley Car Club (MVCC) plans to go ahead with the show held every year on the fourth Saturday in August.
The downtown will be blocked off for the event between Second and Fifth streets, just as it has been during the past several years when the show has been downtown. (Previously, it was held at Pontiac Park and AuGlaize Village.)
Last year's show featured 212 cars, which was a big improvement over 2018's ramp-dampened event. Morning thunderstorms kept the entries at 66 that year.
MVCC's treasurer, Christy Feeney, is optimistic that last year's number can be reached again.
MVCC held two "cruise-ins" downtown this summer — one in July and another earlier this month with approximately 90 vehicles at the first and more than 100 at the second. (Two other cruise-ins that had been set in May and June were cancelled.)
"If the weather is good, I see us hitting 200 again, at least," said Feeney, "especially since we hit over 100 in the (August) cruise-in."
The weather forecast looks favorable, with early predictions for sunny skies with temperatures near 90.
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann is more than happy to have the event downtown again this year.
"It's the only place we should have it," he said.
McCann noted that each of the annual downtown events "has its own character if you will," but he added that "I'm a car guy and this is a car town, and this event on Saturday is one of my favorites."
Due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, Feeney asks that participants and the public wear masks, practice social distancing and be courteous.
"We're following rules accordingly," she said.
As before, entrants will have the opportunity to win an award or trophy in numerous categories.
Among the more prestigious ones are the "best of show," as well as the Conquering Childhood Cancer, Hospice and veterans awards. Additional winners will be chosen by the mayor, city police chief and fire chief, among the others scheduled to be handed out.
Winners will be announced at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Vehicles participating in the show will enter on Fifth Street, from either east or west, according to Feeney. This will help free up more space on Fourth Street for vehicles, if need be.
While most vehicles will be on display on Clinton Street (facing north), Third and Fourth streets also will be used.
New to this year's show will be food trucks. Feeney said these will be parked in front of State Bank (at the corner of Third and Clinton streets).
"They are excited about coming," she said. "I know the downtown businesses love this event. ... They can't keep up with everyone needing food, so that's why the food trucks have been added this year."
