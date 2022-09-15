If you entered a vehicle in this year’s Maumee Valley Car Club (MVCC) show, your entry fee would be helping two local charitable causes.
The annual show was held on Aug. 27 in downtown Defiance, with entrants making a free-will donation to the club, which in turn is providing funds to Hospice and Conquer Childhood Cancer Now (CCCN), the same charities which have been MVCC beneficiaries for the past several years.
Each will receive $3,500, according to MVCC’s treasurer, Christy Feeney. She said the club was “thrilled this year” with the amount raised as it exceeds last year’s contribution to each organization ($2,750).
Hospice has been a recipient longer than CCCN, which became a beneficiary a few years ago. CCCN was formed by Patty Bishop with support from her husband, Pat.
The charity grew from a tragedy the Bishops suffered in November 2011, when their daughter, Tiana, passed away from a battle with cancer that lasted about 2 1/2 years.
Patty explained that Tiana wanted to do something for the other children and their families she encountered during her battle. A fundraiser in Defiance had helped the Bishops during their trials, which included financial challenges, and so the idea for helping others blossomed.
According to Patty, Tiana helped raise $500 before she passed away to purchase toys for children in the oncology department at a Toledo hospital “so they could play and be kids.”
The Bishops also are vintage car enthusiasts, and have had entries in MVCC shows, which made the charity partnership a natural one.
“This one’s perfect because we are into vintage cars,” Patty explained. “That’s our thing. We kind of had to find something to do after we lost her (Tiana) that we could both enjoy, and that was it. And then Christy (Feeney) and I have been friends forever, and so it worked. She actually let me help this year, and I had a ball with the show.”
The donation to CCCN is timely, given that September is observed globally as Child Cancer Awareness Month.
A CCCN pamphlet states that the nonprofit organization’s mission is to “raise funds for donations to foundations for research and development of treatment and cure of all cancer in children; raise awareness and education of childhood cancer; providing hope, care and assistance to families of children diagnosed with cancer.”
