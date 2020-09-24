Lynn Lantz of the Maumee Valley Car Club visited Defiance County’s Hospice facility north of Defiance Tuesday to deliver a $3,000 donation. The money was one of two large donations that the car club will make to local organizations following its annual car show in downtown Defiance last month. A $3,000 check also will be delivered to Conquer Childhood Cancer Now (CCCN) next week. Here, Lantz sits on his 1912 Chase delivery vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.