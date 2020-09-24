car club donation photo

Lynn Lantz of the Maumee Valley Car Club visited Defiance County’s Hospice facility north of Defiance Tuesday to deliver a $3,000 donation. The money was one of two large donations that the car club will make to local organizations following its annual car show in downtown Defiance last month. A $3,000 check also will be delivered to Conquer Childhood Cancer Now (CCCN) next week. Here, Lantz sits on his 1912 Chase delivery vehicle.

